A Manorville man has been charged with murder in the strangulation death of a woman whose body was found in a wooded area east of Winding Path in Manorville on July 30. A jogger discovered the body that morning.

Suffolk County Police homicide detectives yesterday arrested Faustino Marquez-Cruz, 27, on a charge of second-degree murder, according to a police press releaser issued this morning.

Police said Marquez-Cruz and the victim, Carmelina Maria Velasquez-Zhau, 37, resided together at 170 Wading River Road in Manorville.

Marquez-Cruz was held overnight at the Seventh Precinct and was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on October 2.

Editor’s note: A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.