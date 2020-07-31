A woman was found dead in a wooded area of Manorville Thursday morning.
Suffolk County Police said a jogger discovered the woman’s body on the ground in a wooded area just east of Winding Path and called 911 at 10:43 a.m.
The woman, whose name is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.
An autopsy will be done by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death, police said in a press release Thursday night.
Suffolk homicide squad detectives ask anyone with information on this incident to contact detectives at 631-852-6392.
