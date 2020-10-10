A vehicle parked at a gas station on Route 58 was stolen by two men yesterday at about 6:30 p.m., Riverhead Police said in a press release last night.
The vehicle is described as a 2016 white Audi A3, two-door convertible with a black top with NY plates JSE 5985, police said.
The vehicle was parked in the gas pump area at the 7-Eleven gas station and convenience store at 1733 Old Country Road/Route 58, when it was removed by two men who fled westbound, the owner of the car told police.
Riverhead Police detectives are investigating the incident and ask any witnesses to the theft or anyone with information about it to contact the Riverhead Police Department at (631)727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential, police said.
