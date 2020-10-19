John A. Monahan of Calverton, formerly of Floral Park, died on Oct. 15, 2020 at his home. He was 76 years old.

He was born on Feb. 24, 1944 in New York City to John and Virginia (Cook) Monahan. He graduated from Walt Whitman High School and attended Baruch College. He served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967.

He was the assistant commissioner for the Taxi and Limo Commission for the City of New York. He was a member of St. Isidore Church and Foxwood Village. His hobbies included golf, card and sports.

He is survived by his wife Irene of Calverton, children Dawn Nolan of Lindenhurst, Dana of Amity Harbor, Debra of Amityville, Karen Williams of New Hyde Park, Robert Williams of Melville and Chris Williams of Carle Place, many grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

A service will be held at a later date. The cremation will be private. Memorial donations to Saint Isidore Church would be appreciated.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.