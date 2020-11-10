The town board intends to appoint someone to fill the vacancy created by Councilwoman Jodi Giglio’s election to the State Assembly, Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said last week.

“We will vote on the replacement. Names will be put forward. People will send in their desire. Interviews will take place and we will vote on an individual,” Aguiar said during last week’s town board meeting.

Her comment came in response to a question from Riverhead resident John McAuliff, who asked whether there would be a special election to fill the vacancy.

Giglio will be sworn in as the Second Assembly District representative Jan. 1. Her term on the town board expires Dec. 31, 2021. State law provides that the vacancy must be filled at the next general election, but a majority of the town board may appoint someone to fill the seat until the election.

A special election can only be called by the governor if the board is “unable to fill such vacancy in an elective office by reason of a tie vote, or such board neglects to fill such vacancy for any other reason,” according to New York State Town Law.

“We as a board will meet and we will vote on an individual — very simple,” Aguiar said.

McAuliff urged the board to give “special consideration” to appointing someone from the African-American community.

“The board ought to look at this as an opportunity to make itself more representative of the population of the town,” McAuliff said.

There has only been one African-American elected to the town board in the 228-year history of the Town of Riverhead, despite the town having had a significant Black population for decades. Harriet Gilliam, a Democrat, was elected in 1991 and served one four-year term. There have only been two African-Americans elected to any other office in Riverhead: Charles Crump, assessor and George Woodson, the current highway superintendent.

“Historically, there has never been diversity on the town board,” said Riverhead resident Lawrence Street, a lead member of the NAACP Eastern Branch. He said he’d like the town board to be mindful of that as they choose someone to fill the vacant seat.

“We need the town board to reflect the community,” Street said.

Republicans currently have a 4-1 majority on the town board and have held the majority on the board in 28 out of the last 30 years — in 1998 and 1999, when Democrats Vinny Villella, supervisor, Phil Cardinale and Chris Kent, council members, held office.

Aguiar said last week “no one is exempt” from consideration.

“Everyone has the possibility of coming on the board,” the supervisor said.

There will be two council seats up for grabs in next November’s election: the one being vacated by Giglio and the one currently occupied by Councilwoman Catherine Kent. Kent said in an interview she is weighing her options about seeking a second, four-year term of office.

“I enjoy my work,” she said. Kent said she agrees with McAuliff about the need to address the lack of diversity not only on the town board but in town government in general.

The town supervisor’s seat is also open in the next election. Aguiar, first elected in 2019, recently told RiverheadLOCAL she will decide whether or not to seek a second term “in February.” The town supervisor’s term of office is two years. A proposition to expand the supervisor’s term to four years was rejected by Riverhead voters 66% to 34% on Nov. 3.

With the revamped political calendar put into place last year, when the party primary elections were moved up to June, local political parties will have to designate their candidates before the end of March.