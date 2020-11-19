Four students in Riverhead schools have tested positive for COVID-19, the Riverhead school district announced this evening.

Two Riverhead High School students, one Aquebogue Elementary School student and one Riley Avenue School student have tested positive, Interim Superintendent Christine Tona said in a letter to the school community posted on the district’s website tonight.

After receiving a positive test, the students are required to quarantine pursuant to the Suffolk County Department of Health Services guidelines and will not return to school until the district receives clearance from the SCDHS, Tona wrote.

The district will notify those who are identified as being in close contact and issue quarantine orders, if applicable, she said.