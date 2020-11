Former Southold Town councilman William P. Ruland died Nov. 24, 2020. He was 72 years old.

Ruland also served Southold Town as deputy supervisor during his tenure as a councilman. He was also a former member and past president of the Mattituck-Cutchogue Board of Education.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, Nov. 29 at 3 p.m. at New Bethany Cemetery in Mattituck, officiated by Pastor David Cook of Calvary Baptist Church.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.