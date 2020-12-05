Three men stole numerous electronics from the Riverhead Best Buy store in a late-night burglary Friday, Riverhead Town Police said in a press release this morning.

Police said they received notification of an activated alarm at the Route 58 retail store at 10:55 p.m. yesterday.

Arriving officers found an open rear door.

“Upon further investigation that three unknown male subjects had exited store with with numerous electronic equipment and fled in waiting vehicle in an unknown direction,” police said in a press release early this morning.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at (631) 727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential, police said.