A significant nor’easter could bring heavy snow and high winds to Long Island Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter storm watch has been issued for Long Island ahead of the storm, from noon Wednesday to 1 p.m. Thursday.

The weather service is currently forecasting six to ten inches of snow on eastern Long Island, with wind gusts as high as 50 mph.

Higher snow totals of eight to 14 inches are currently forecast from central Suffolk westward to New York City, according to the National Weather Service.

There is still some uncertainty about if rain or sleet could mix with the snow, especially on the East End. But there is otherwise strong model consensus on the strength and track of the storm, bringing it along the mid-Atlantic coast up to Long Island.

Travel could be be “difficult to impossible” during the storm, forecasters warn in the winter storm watch. Both the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes are expected to be impacted by the nor’easter.

Much of the mid-Atlantic coast is currently under a winter storm watch ahead of the storm, from Virginia to southern Massachusetts.