Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) was sworn in to a fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives by newly re-elected Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Sunday, Jan. 3.

Zeldin, who will turn 41 on Jan. 30, defeated Democratic challenger Nancy Goroff in the general election with 55% of the votes cast.

The congressman issued the following statement yesterday:

“It is an incredible privilege to represent the great, hardworking Long Islanders of New York’s First Congressional District, and I was honored to be sworn in for my fourth term in Congress.

“In just the last two years, I have fought day after day to deliver historic wins for my constituents, including saving Plum Island, steering the $2 billion electron-ion collider dream machine to Brookhaven National Lab, delivering billions of dollars in local infrastructure projects, securing millions of pieces of PPE for our local front-line workers to finish the fight against coronavirus, and so much more. We’re not slowing down, and I look forward to continuing to deliver on the priorities most important to Long Islanders for years to come.”

Zeldin is a member of the House Committee on Financial Services and House Committee on Foreign Affairs on which he serves as Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations.