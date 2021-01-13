A Riverhead man was arrested on criminal mischief charges yesterday after slashing tires on at least 10 different vehicles parked on downtown streets, Riverhead Town Police said in a press release last night.

Police said Willie E. Hopkins, 42, was located on Railroad Avenue based on witness accounts. Hopkins was seen “acting suspiciously around several parked vehicles” in the area of West Second Street, police said.

Officers responding to a 5:30 p.m. call about a suspicious person located Hopkins nearby on Railroad Avenue. An investigation disclosed that Hopkins had slashed multiple tires on at least 10 parked cars parked in the area, police said.

Hopkins was arrested and charged with three counts of felony criminal mischief, police said. He was processed and released on an appearance ticket for a future court date.

Additional charges related to the incident may be forthcoming, police said.

Editor’s note: A criminal charge is an accusation. By law, a person charged with a crime is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.