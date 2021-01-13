A “Take Five” lottery ticket worth more than $22,000 for last night’s drawing was sold at the Stop & Shop on Route 58 in Riverhead, the New York Lottery announced this morning.

The winner will share the top prize money with two other winners, who bought tickets in Medford and Peekskill.

The Medford ticket was sold at Kings, 2771 Route 112 in Medford. The Peekskill ticket was sold at Smart Buy, 1027 Park Street.

Each of the three tickets are worth $22,434.

“Take Five” numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. Last night’s winning numbers were 03, 06, 09, 28 and 39.

Drawings take place every evening at 10:30 p.m.

Winning tickets at all prize levels may be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing.