Source: Data released by the Riverhead Town Police Department

Calls received
 2020 – 26,145 (down 18%)
2019 – 31,722

Domestic incidents
 2020 – 871 (down 4%)
2019 – 911

Criminal incidents
 2020 – 1887 (up 3%)
2019- 1826

Arrests -adults
 2020 – 307 (down 66%)
2019 – 910

Arrests -juveniles
 2020 – 13 (down 35%)
2019 – 20

Prisoners
 2020 – 181 (down 74%)
2019 – 690

Homicide
 2020 – 0
2019 – 1

Rape
 2020 – 2
2019 – 4

Robbery
2020 – 10
2019 – 8

Assault
 2020 – 25
2019 – 27

Forcible touching
 2020 – 3
2019 – 4

Grand Larceny
 2020 – 191
2019 – 153

Petit Larceny
 2020 – 643
2019 – 622

Stolen Vehicle
 2020 – 29
2019 – 14

Burglary
 2020 – 43
2019 – 54

Arson
2020 – 4
2019 – 1

Fraud
 2020 – 59
2019 – 29

Overdose – nonfatal
 2020 – 38
2019 – 37

Overdose – Fatal
2020 – 5
2019 — 6

Aided Cases
 2020 – 4102
2019 – 4343

MVAs
2020 – 1649 (down 21%)
2019 – 2076

Fatal MVAs
 2020 – 3
2019 – 4

Summonses
2020- 7,195 (down 34%)
2019 – 10,878

Parking tickets
 2020 – 2,772
2019 – 3,788

