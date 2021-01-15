Source: Data released by the Riverhead Town Police Department
Calls received
2020 – 26,145 (down 18%)
2019 – 31,722
Domestic incidents
2020 – 871 (down 4%)
2019 – 911
Criminal incidents
2020 – 1887 (up 3%)
2019- 1826
Arrests -adults
2020 – 307 (down 66%)
2019 – 910
Arrests -juveniles
2020 – 13 (down 35%)
2019 – 20
Prisoners
2020 – 181 (down 74%)
2019 – 690
Homicide
2020 – 0
2019 – 1
Rape
2020 – 2
2019 – 4
Robbery
2020 – 10
2019 – 8
Assault
2020 – 25
2019 – 27
Forcible touching
2020 – 3
2019 – 4
Grand Larceny
2020 – 191
2019 – 153
Petit Larceny
2020 – 643
2019 – 622
Stolen Vehicle
2020 – 29
2019 – 14
Burglary
2020 – 43
2019 – 54
Arson
2020 – 4
2019 – 1
Fraud
2020 – 59
2019 – 29
Overdose – nonfatal
2020 – 38
2019 – 37
Overdose – Fatal
2020 – 5
2019 — 6
Aided Cases
2020 – 4102
2019 – 4343
MVAs
2020 – 1649 (down 21%)
2019 – 2076
Fatal MVAs
2020 – 3
2019 – 4
Summonses
2020- 7,195 (down 34%)
2019 – 10,878
Parking tickets
2020 – 2,772
2019 – 3,788
We need your help.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.