Source: Data released by the Riverhead Town Police Department

Calls received

2020 – 26,145 (down 18%)

2019 – 31,722

Domestic incidents

2020 – 871 (down 4%)

2019 – 911

Criminal incidents

2020 – 1887 (up 3%)

2019- 1826

Arrests -adults

2020 – 307 (down 66%)

2019 – 910

Arrests -juveniles

2020 – 13 (down 35%)

2019 – 20

Prisoners

2020 – 181 (down 74%)

2019 – 690

Homicide

2020 – 0

2019 – 1

Rape

2020 – 2

2019 – 4

Robbery

2020 – 10

2019 – 8

Assault

2020 – 25

2019 – 27

Forcible touching

2020 – 3

2019 – 4

Grand Larceny

2020 – 191

2019 – 153

Petit Larceny

2020 – 643

2019 – 622

Stolen Vehicle

2020 – 29

2019 – 14

Burglary

2020 – 43

2019 – 54

Arson

2020 – 4

2019 – 1

Fraud

2020 – 59

2019 – 29

Overdose – nonfatal

2020 – 38

2019 – 37

Overdose – Fatal

2020 – 5

2019 — 6

Aided Cases

2020 – 4102

2019 – 4343

MVAs

2020 – 1649 (down 21%)

2019 – 2076

Fatal MVAs

2020 – 3

2019 – 4

Summonses

2020- 7,195 (down 34%)

2019 – 10,878

Parking tickets

2020 – 2,772

2019 – 3,788

We need your help.

Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.