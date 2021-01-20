Clare Rose Consiglio of Southold, formerly of Sloatsburg, New York, died on Jan. 18, 2021 at her home. She was 57 years old.

She was born in Queens on Sept. 17, 1963 to Mary A. (Potocek) and Chester R. Wojcicki.

She grew up in Bayside and attended St. Robert Bellarmine Elementary School and graduated from St. Agnes High School with high honors. She attained a master’s degree from CUNY Queens College, where she became a tenured professor and chaired the sustainability initiative. She was also a New York State certified teacher.

Her hobbies included reading and teaching the Bible, praying, teaching others about cultural foods and nutrition, and gardening.

She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Richard. She is survived by her husband John, mother-in-law Mary of College Point, New York, children, John of New York City, Mary of New York City, Faith of Valhalla, New York, Sarah of Nyack, New York and Hannah (Tim Gilmore) of Milltown, New Jersey; and by her siblings, Larry Wojcicki of New York City, Marylou Wojcicki-Haas (Steve) of Oyster Bay and Peter Wojcicki (Trish) of Millville, Delaware.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 22 from 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. A second service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

