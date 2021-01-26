The Riverhead Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating two teens missing from Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch.
Police said Anthony Salinas and Kleven Valle-Valle, both 16 years old, left the Riverhead group home today. No foul play is suspected, police said.
Anthony is 5’-8” tall, 160 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes, according to a police press release. Kleven is 5’-4” tall, 150 pounds, with curly brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding the location of either boy is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.
We need your help.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.