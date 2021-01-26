The Riverhead Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating two teens missing from Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch.

Police said Anthony Salinas and Kleven Valle-Valle, both 16 years old, left the Riverhead group home today. No foul play is suspected, police said.

Anthony is 5’-8” tall, 160 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes, according to a police press release. Kleven is 5’-4” tall, 150 pounds, with curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the location of either boy is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.