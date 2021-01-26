Fourth grade students from Phillips Avenue Elementary School and Roanoke Avenue Elementary Schools are celebrating the Great Kindness Challenge this week.

The students created a “kindness matters” signs for each school and kindness kits for every classroom. The students are working under the guidance of Riverhead Community Awareness Program social worker Shannon Kutner.

“It’s not only important to remind kids but adults how important kindness is,” said Roanoke Elementary School student Adelaide Boese. “Because then you share the good with everyone, reminding them to be the best they can they be and to be kind to other people.”

The schools have been participating in the Great Kindness Challenge since 2013 and received recognition for their acts in 2015 and 2019 from Kids for Peace and PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center, respectively.

Source: Riverhead Community Awareness Program press release