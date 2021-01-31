The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the eastern Suffolk County from midnight tonight until 6 a.m. Tuesday for heavy snow snow, strong winds gusting up to 60 mph and possible blizzard-like conditions tomorrow.

Total snow accumulations of five to 13 inches are expected across eastern Suffolk, according to the National Weather Service. Accumulations of 12 to 20 inches are forecast for western Suffolk and Nassau County, and accumulation of 16 to 22 inches expected in New York City.

Snow/sleet accumulations will be toward the lower end of the forecast range generally over the Twin Forks, the weather service said.

Travel will be very difficult to impossible, the weather service said.

A coastal flood warning is in effect from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. Two to three feet of inundation above ground level is expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline.

Widespread moderate to locally major flooding of vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline is expected Monday night, the NWS warning statement said.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Monday. Around one foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline.

A snow emergency will be declared in Riverhead Town this evening, Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said in a press release.

Do not park your vehicles on the street, the supervisor said. The town code authorizes the Riverhead Town Police Department to impound parked or abandoned vehicles that affect the roadways during a snowstorm.

Riverhead Central School District is closed tomorrow, a district spokesperson said.

To report an outage or downed wire, call PSEG-LI at 1-800-490-0075 or text OUT to PSEG-LI (773454), or visit the PSEG-LI website.

Remember to assume any downed wire is a live power wire.

“The forecasted wind and snow can increase the possibility of downed wires and power outages,” PSEG-LI vice president of transmission & distribution John O’Connell said in a press release. “Our crews stand at the ready to begin restoring service, in the event of any outages, safely and as quickly as conditions allow.” The utility said it has “additional personnel ready to respond.”