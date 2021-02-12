Peconic County Brewing is celebrating its grand opening today in downtown Riverhead.

The new craft brewery is located on the Peconic Riverfront in the Riverview Lofts building at 221 East Main Street (at the corner of McDermott Avenue.)

The brewery is opening with a full complement of 10 beers on tap, though they are starting with a limited food menu. Courtesy photo: Peconic County Brewery/Facebook

Local officials joined owner Jeff Schaeffer and head brewer James Miller for a ceremonial ribbon-cutting this afternoon.

Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar and council members Tim Hubbard, Catherine Kent, Frank Beyrodt and Ken Rothwell attended the ribbon cutting along with Jill Doherty, chief of staff to Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio.

“Jeff Schaeffer has created an ideal gathering place to enjoy a pint of craft beer, brewed right on premises under the supervision of head brewer James Miller, along with a delicious lobster roll, giant pretzel or one of the many other choices on the menu,” the supervisor said.

“I am confident Peconic County Brewing will become a welcome destination for residents and tourists alike, and I look forward to a challenging game of cornhole on their outdoor deck when it finally stops snowing,” Aguiar said.

PCB is open daily from noon till 10 p.m. See the brewery’s website for more information.