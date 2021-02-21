Riverhead Central School District’s annual Black History Month celebration will be held virtually this year. The event will take place on Monday, Feb. 22 and Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. both nights.
To enjoy the celebration on Feb. 22, click here. For the celebration to be held on Feb. 23, click here. The events will be identical.
Source: Riverhead Central School District press release
