Riverhead Chamber of Commerce president Robert Kern has been nominated for town councilman on the Republican ticket.
Supervisor Yvette Aguiar secured her party’s nomination for a second term of office.
“I will remain committed to moving Riverhead forward,” said Aguiar in a brief acceptance speech to the Riverhead Republican committee, which held its convention tonight at the Riverhead VFW. She spoke of the challenges the town has faced during the pandemic.
“I will continue to focus on Riverhead’s future, supporting economic development, supporting our farmers and supporting all Riverhead residents,” she said.
Councilman Ken Rothwell, who was appointed by the town board last month to fill the remainder of former councilwoman Jodi Giglio’s term, was nominated by the Republicans for a four-year term in his own right.
Kern said his focus will be on economic development.
“Being in this town for over 20 years, the economic development train was coming through Riverhead and not many people were buying tickets,” Kern said.
Riverhead assessor Laverne Tennenberg was nominated for a ninth term of office.
Deputy highway superintendent Mike Zaleski won the GOP nomination for highway superintendent.
