Riverhead Police Sgt. Jill Kubetz saved the life of a choking infant this morning.

Upon receiving a 911 call at 8:49 a.m. today about an infant choking at Pine Tree Day Nursery in Riverhead, Kubetz rushed to the scene, arriving within one minute of the call, and found the infant to have a fully obstructed airway, Riverhead Police said in a press release this afternoon.

Kubetz used back thrusts to dislodge the object from the child’s lower airway. She noted what appeared to be a large LEGO block lodged in and blocking the child’s airway. Kubetz’s efforts dislodged the object enough that limited airflow was restored, police said.

When Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded, Kubetz held the child while RVAC paramedic Christine Klassert was able to remove a two-inch LEGO from the child’s throat.

RVAC transported the child, who police said was just under a year old, to Stony Brook University Hospital for evaluation.

The father later visited the Riverhead Police Department with his child to express his gratitude to the officers and ambulance responders for their actions this morning.