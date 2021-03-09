New York State is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include residents ages 60 or older and opening three new vaccination locations on Long Island.

Starting tomorrow, residents ages 60 and older can get vaccinated at any of the state’s vaccination sites, including current Long Island locations at Stony Brook University and Jones Beach.

Previously, residents ages 65 and older were eligible to receive the vaccine.

The state will also open three new vaccination sites on Long Island, including the Stony Brook Southampton Campus on Tuckahoe Road, Suffolk County Community College’s Brentwood campus and SUNY Old Westbury. The state also plans to open another New York City site in the Bronx, but a location has not yet been chosen.

The state will open these sites in “the coming weeks,” according to a press release.

Starting tomorrow, pharmacies will also be permitted to give vaccines to residents ages 60+ and teachers. Previously, only residents ages 65 and older could get vaccinated at pharmacies.

Eligibility will also expand on March 17 to public-facing essential workers at government and non-profit organizations, including:

public works employees

social service and child service caseworkers

government inspectors

sanitation workers

DMV workers

county clerks

building service workers

election workers

More details about all the workers who fall under this new eligibility category are expected to be released soon.

