A Wading River woman is facing a driving while intoxicated charge after driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes of Sunrise Highway in Islip overnight, according to Suffolk County Police.

Police said a motorist called 911 at 1:25 a.m. to report a motor vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Sunrise Highway near exit 44 in Islip. Highway Patrol officers responded and located a 2017 Honda Accord traveling in the wrong direction, according to a police press release. When officers attempted to pull over the Honda, the driver failed to stop and continued traveling eastbound, police said.

Police said they closed the roadway at exit 50. When the Honda reached exit 50, the driver made a U-turn and began traveling westbound, according to the press release. The Honda stopped for a Highway Patrol officer on the westbound Sunrise Highway service road between exits 50 and 50A.

The driver of the Honda, Maria Latora, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

Latora, 26, of 1611 Wading River Manor Road, Wading River, was held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip today.

Editor’s note: A criminal charge is an accusation. By law, a person charged with a crime is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

