Riverhead Town Police made 30 arrests in February, a 55% drop compared to February 2020, just before the coronavirus outbreak struck Long Island, according to data released last week by Police Chief David Hegermiller.

The breakdown of arrests last month was as follows:

Assault – 2

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance- 3

Criminal Possession of a Weapon – 1

Criminal Contempt- 3

Criminal Mischief- 1

Driving While Intoxicated – 7

Grand Larceny- 1

Harassment- 3

Petit larceny- 1

Reckless endangerment- 1

Warrant- 7

Twenty-five of those arrested were arraigned in court, according to the report. All were adults — 24 males and six females.

Police responded to 137 reports of criminal incidents last month, compared to 146 in February 2020.

Criminal incidents reported included: three reported assaults, two reports of endangering the welfare of a child, and one report each of criminal obstruction of breathing, burglary and arson. Also reported were: petit larceny (44), identify theft (19), grand larceny (17), criminal mischief (11), fraud (8) and criminal contempt (4).

Police responded to 57 domestic incidents last month, down from 77 in January and 73 in February 2020.

There were 151 motor vehicle accidents in the Town of Riverhead in February. There was one fatality. Twenty six of the MVAs reported were classified as minor.

Overall Riverhead Police received 1,795 calls last month, with 1,658 being calls for non-criminal incidents. The included the MVAs, as well as 343 aided cases (ambulance calls, 82 commercial alarms, 35 residential alarms and 44 fire alarms.

Police issued 328 summonses in February, down from 872 in February 2020. Summonses issued last month included 99 parking tickets

The department collected $9,723 in revenues last month — for items like alarm fees, accident reports and impound and redemption fees.

Riverhead Town Police Department February 2021 Monthly Report by RiverheadLOCAL on Scribd