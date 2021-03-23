The Flanders, Riverside and Northampton Community Association is asking the Town of Southampton to institute a one-year moratorium on “the development of all new gas station and related uses in the Riverside hamlet center.”

The association wrote to the Southampton Supervisor Jay Schneiderman and the town board today to ask for the moratorium.

The request results from community concern generated by the recent proposal for a 7-Eleven gas station and convenience store on the roundabout at the site of a vacant former gas station.

“FRNCA believes that such development anywhere in the immediate vicinity of the Riverside rotary is contrary to the vision endorsed by the community and adopted into law as the Riverside Revitalization Action Plan,” wrote FRNCA president Vince Taldone.

“Further, such automobile-centered development would

severely impede the creation of a walkable, pedestrian safe hamlet center,” Taldone wrote.

Development applications should be halted for at least one year so that an assessment of the potential impacts can be made by the relevant town, county and state agencies, he said.

Taldone on behalf of FRNCA also penned a letter to the Southampton Planning Board detailing the group’s position on how the proposal would impact the community.

All gas station and accessory convenience store development proposals should be held until government agencies can assess the impact on congestion and the overall plan for the community’s redevelopment, Taldone said.

The proposal is on the planning board’s agenda for a pre-submission conference Thursday.