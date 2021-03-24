In a year of upheaval and uncertainty, Riverhead Free Library, like just about every other business or nonprofit organization, has had to reinvent and reimagine itself to continue to serve its patrons.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the library to close its doors to the public from mid-March to just after the Fourth of July, when it reopened on a limited basis, library director Kerrie McMullen-Smith said today. Library staff, however, were busy working behind the scenes to develop virtual program, enhance the library’s online tools and craft new ways for patrons to access library materials.

Some innovations are likely here to say, McMullen-Smith said. One of them is curbside pickup, a service that allows library patrons to have borrowed books and other materials brought out to them as they wait in their cars.

“A lot of people like the convenience of it,” McMullen-Smith said. Patrons have a wellness screening, including a temperature check, before being allowed entry to the library. Photo: Courtney Blasl

The same is true of virtual programs.

“We’ve been doing a lot of programming with other libraries too, which helps with the expense. We’ve been able to do some really nice author talks and some concerts that we might not have been able to do on our own because of the expense of the program,” the director said. But because it’s virtual, we’ve teamed up with other libraries and shared the cost of the program. And we’ve been able to offer more to our patrons as a result,” McMullen-Smith said.

The library director said virtual children’s programs have been very popular. Parents and caregivers enjoy the ease of attending virtually — and not having to pack up small children to bring them to the library, she said.

Many adaptations made during the pandemic are here to stay, McMullen-Smith said. Photo: Courtney Blasl

“We had a 24% increase in e-books checked out this year,” she said.

“People took advantage of the Libby App and the “Live-brary” functions and once they get turned onto that, I think they’ll keep using them.” There’s been a steady increase in use of digital materials every year for some time now, McMullen-Smith said.

Library staff have been working to optimize the use of social media.

“You’ve got to change with the times. You’ve got to roll with it,” she said.

Still the library is ready and anxious to increase in-person visits.

It has installed plastic barriers and requires a health screening for entry. It also has installed upgraded air filters in its HVAC system and implemented a new cleaning and sanitizing regimen.

Everyone entering the library is required to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing.

While the library has an appointment system to allow patrons to come in for 30 minutes to “browse and borrow,” McMullen-Smith said that is likely to be discontinued so that patrons can come into the library without an appointment.

“We have a very big building and the foot traffic isn’t as heavy as it normally is” because there aren’t many on-site programs, she said.

The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t the first pandemic the library has survived. Chartered in 1896, the library went through the influenza pandemic of 1918-1919.

Riverhead Free Library has occupied its current building since 1964. It has expanded twice since then.

The library is governed by a nine-member Board of Trustees, which meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. The trustees are elected by voters who reside in Riverhead Central School District. One-third are elected each year. Trustees, who are unpaid volunteers, serve a three-year term and can serve two terms, according to the library’s by-laws.

The trustee election takes place on the same day as the library’s budget vote, which this year will be held on Tuesday, April 6, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the library.

Trustee Janet O’Hare is seeking election to her second term. Trustees John Munzel and Louise Wilkinson are completing their second terms and so are stepping down.

Candidates for the three trustee seats, in addition to O’Hare, are:

Susan Berdinka, Gina Chinese, Sharon Blumstein, Susan Berdinka

Monique Genchi, Lee Lew, and James Wagner.

The library has posted candidate bios here.

A virtual “Meet the Candidate” Q&A will be held on March 25 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Join the Zoom meeting here. (Meeting ID 860 9398 9828 –

Passcode 833171)

The library has an annual budget of $4,096,496 this year. Its proposed budget for 2021-2022 is $4,098,791. The proposed tax levy of $3,922,791 is $16,644 below the tax levy cap. See more budget details here.