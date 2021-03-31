Kevin L. Moriarty of Cutchogue died on March 25, 2021. He was 74 years old.

He was born on Dec. 8, 1946 in New York City to Mortimer and Jane (Gannon) Moriarty. He graduated from Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School in Brooklyn and received a bachelors from Saint Joseph’s College in Philadelphia.

He worked at several New York advertisement agencies and then moved to Portland, Maine to be the creative director at Body and Company. He also worked in Chicago at the Leo Burnett Company. He worked as a copy writer, creative group head, creative supervisor and creative director for over 40 years before he retired. He is associated with several TV ads and campaigns for brands such as Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes and Eggo, McDonald’s and others.

His hobbies included traveling, road trips, baseball cards, music, books, marathons, the Yankees and creating videos to send as a birthday greeting for family and friends.

His family said “No words written here can do justice to the man he was. So funny, so generous, so loving and kind.”

He was predeceased by his brother Daniel (Tom McCauley), mother-in-law Sonny Harrison, brothers-in-law Patrick Egan and John Harrison and sister-in-law Kathleen Shine. He is survived by his wife of 51 years Tricia Harrison, daughter Michaela, siblings Mortimer (Mary Jo), Margaret Egan, Michael, John and Jane Fallon (Mike), father-in-law Sonny Harrison of Woodside, sister-in-law Colleen Finegan and brothers-in-law Robert Harrison (Rosanne) and James Harrison (Lisa).

A memorial will be planed for a later date. Memorial donations to the Michael J. Fox Foundation or East End Hospice would be appreciated.

