Voters in the Riverhead Central School District approved budget contracts for Riverhead Free Library and Baiting Hollow Library for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Riverhead Free Library’s $3,922,791 contract with the district was approved by a vote of 183 to 122.

Baiting Hollow Library’s $17,980 contract was approved by a vote of 177 to 121.

Voters yesterday also elected three Riverhead Free Library trustees. Janet O’Hare was elected to serve a second term with 65 votes. Monique Genchi and Susan Berdinka were elected with 4ye3 votes apiece. Votes were cast for four other candidates as follows: Dr. Lee Yuen Lew, 41 votes; Gina Chines, 37 votes; James Wagner, 28 votes; and Sharon Blumstein, 26 votes.