Northwell Health announced tonight nearly 2,000 appointments for the Moderna vaccine are available at Peconic Bay Medical Center’s Entenmann Campus in Riverhead.
The Entenmann Campus is located at 4 West Second Street, Riverhead 11901.
Appointments can be scheduled at Northwell’s website here.
