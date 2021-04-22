One person was killed in an early morning accident on Edwards Ave. Thursday.
A 2011 Chevrolet SUV headed north on Edwards Ave. left the roadway and collided with a tree in the backyard of a Sound Ave. home, police said in a press release today.
The driver was pronounced dead after police arrived on the scene, police said.
There were no other occupants of the car.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has more information should call Riverhead Police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.
