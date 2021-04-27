Identity theft complaints have increased sharply this year so far, according to data released last week by the Riverhead Police Department.

Complaints about identity theft in the first quarter of 2021 were nearly equal to the identity theft complaints logged by Riverhead Police for the entire year last year: 64 from January through March this year versus 73 for all 12 months of 2020.

In January through March last year, there were 22 identity theft complaints — and that was double the number in the same period of 2019.

Fraud complaints are also on the rise in Riverhead. There were 21 reports of fraud from January through March this year, compared to just seven reports of fraud during the same period last year and nine fraud reports in the first quarter of 2019.

For more information about identity theft — how to know if you’re a victim, what to do if you are and how to protect yourself against identity theft — see the Federal Trade Commission website.

Arrests made by Riverhead Town Police continue to lag significantly behind pre-pandemic levels, though reports of criminal incidents in Riverhead months ago returned to what they were prior to the pandemic.

Town police made 38 arrests in last month, up from 29 in March last year — the month the coronavirus pandemic hit Long Island, forcing the closure of schools, offices and businesses. But arrests in March this year are down significantly compared to March 2019, when police made 83 arrests.

Riverhead Police made the following arrests in March, according to department data:

Warrants – 17

Criminal contempt – 6

DWI – 5

Harassment – 3

Endangering the welfare of a child – 2

DUI – 1

Grand Larceny – 1

Petit Larceny – 1

Police took reports of 154 criminal incidents in March, compared to 122 in March 2020 and 152 in March 2019.

There were also 69 domestic incident reports made in March.

Riverhead Police issued 609 summonses last month, including: 416 traffic tickets, 173 parking tickets and 20 town code summonses.

Overall, Riverhead Police received 2,425 calls last month, 2,271 of which were classified as noncriminal incidents. These included 123 motor vehicle accidents, 380 aided cases (ambulance calls), 118 commercial alarms, 71 fire alarms, and 60 residential alarms. Police also responded to 110 reports of disturbances last month.

Revenues collected by the police department last month totaled $14,789, comprising fees for alarms, reports, impounds, redemptions and storage.