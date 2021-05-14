Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Southampton Town Police detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person or persons who started a brush fire in Flanders last week.
Multiple fire departments responded to put out the fire in the wooded area just west of the baseball fields in Iron Point Park, near Wood Road Trail in Flanders, at approximately 4:25 p.m. on May 7.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or using the P3Tips mobile app or online at www.P3Tips.com.
All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential, police said.
Support local journalism.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.