Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Southampton Town Police detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person or persons who started a brush fire in Flanders last week.

Multiple fire departments responded to put out the fire in the wooded area just west of the baseball fields in Iron Point Park, near Wood Road Trail in Flanders, at approximately 4:25 p.m. on May 7.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or using the P3Tips mobile app or online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential, police said.