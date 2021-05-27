After cancellation by the pandemic last year, the 66th Annual Strawberry Festival will take place Wednesday, June 16 through Sunday, June 20 in Mattituck.

“We are very excited to be holding the Strawberry Festival after a year off,” said Chris Ekster, festival chairman and first vice president of Mattituck Lions Club. “We expect this to be a great time for all attendees.”

The event will feature carnival rides, entertainment, arts and crafts, food — and, of course, strawberries. A full schedule is available on the festival website.

For the first time ever, the festival will open on a Wednesday night with no admission charge, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission will be free Wednesday, $5 Thursday and $10 Friday through Sunday. Children ages five and under have free admission.

A fireworks show will be held Thursday and Saturday nights, weather permitting. Friday night will open the full festival, with a craft and business vendor fair in addition to the food court and carnival rides available the previous two nights.

The Strawberry Queen will be crowned Saturday at 3 p.m.

The festival will end Sunday with Father’s Day specials, including free admission for all fathers accompanied by a paid child.

Social distancing and masks will be required for anyone who is not fully vaccinated, as per CDC guidelines. All attendees will need to undergo a temperature check and sign a health screening form agreeing to wear a mask at all times if unvaccinated except while eating or drinking. The form is available here to be completed in advance.