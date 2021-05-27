All Riverhead Town buildings and facilities are open to the public with adherence to the governor’s current COVID-19 protocols and directives and all town meetings, including town board meetings will resume their regular schedule, according to the most recent emergency order (no. 89) issued by Supervisor Yvette Aguiar today.

The town board’s second meeting of the month will take place at 6 p.m. at Town Hall. The first meeting of the month will continue to be held at 2 p.m.

Current social distancing restrictions limit the capacity of the Town Hall meeting room to approximately 15 people, who will be admitted to the room on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Designated meetings may be viewed by the public live on the town’s website or on Optimum Channel 22.

That all town park facilities remain open to the public with adherence to the state’s current COVID-19 protocols and directives. Low- to moderate-risk activities are permitted. Competitive tournaments of multiple games, meets, matches or scrimmages requiring travel from outside of Suffolk or Nassau Counties remain prohibited.

Until yesterday, various town buildings remained closed to the public under the last emergency order (No. 88, dated May 22): the recreation department, the highway department headquarters, the water district office, the sewer district office, Town Hall West and the Riverhead Senior Center.

The supervisor said residents should call ahead for all senior citizen activities: 631-727-3200, ext. 290.

Emergency order no. 88, dated May 22, lifted restrictions on public access to Town Hall, Justice Court, the building and planning department office, the recreation department and yard waste facility, which, under order no. 87 and prior orders, had been open “on a limited basis.”