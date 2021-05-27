Riverhead Town Police reported 182 criminal incidents and 33 arrests in the month of April.

Eight of the arrests made were on outstanding warrants.

Other arrests made last month, according to data provided by the police departments were:

driving while intoxicated (7)

criminal possession of a controlled substance (3)

driving while under the influence of drugs (2)

criminal mischief (2)

aggravated unlicensed operation (2)

assault (1)

robbery (1)

criminal obstruction of breathing (1)

conspiracy (1)

criminal contempt (1)

petit larceny (1)

dispute (1)

harassment (1)

town code violation (1)

Of the 33 arrests made, 17 people were arraigned on the charges brought against them. The rest were issued appearance tickets for a later court date.

Arrests last month were up sharply compared to April 2020 at the height of the pandemic, but down significantly from the 91 arrests made in April 2019.

Criminal incidents reported by police in April were up nearly 20% over April 2020 and 35% over April 2019.

Reports of identity theft, which have risen sharply across the country, continued to increase in Riverhead. There were 47 reports of identity theft in April, compared to five reports of identity theft in April 2020 and six reports of identity theft in April 2019. There have already been more reports of identity theft in 2021 (111) than made in each of the preceding two years (73 in 2020 and 75 in 2019), according to data released by Riverhead Police.

Other criminal incidents reported in April: petit larceny (45), harassment (30), grand larceny (16), criminal mischief (15), burglary (6), assault (5), fraud (5), menacing (3), stolen vehicle (2), robbery (1), sexual offense (1), graffiti (1) and illegal dumping (1).

Police issued 431 traffic summonses, 15 town code summonses and 68 parking tickets in April.

Altogether, Riverhead Police received 2,289 calls last month, up 44% over April 2020, when most of the town was shut down in the peak of the pandemic outbreak in Suffolk County.

There were 2,107 noncriminal incidents reported, including 359 aided cases (ambulance calls), 239 motor vehicle accidents and 198 automatic alarms (burglary and fire).

Among the aided cases last month was one nonfatal overdose, bringing the number of overdoses reported by Riverhead Police this year to 10, all nonfatal.

2021 April Police Report, Town of Riverhead by RiverheadLOCAL on Scribd