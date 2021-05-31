The annual Memorial Day parade returned to Riverhead today after cancellation by the pandemic last year. Wreath-laying ceremonies took place this morning at the downtown monuments erected to honor those who served and those lost in wars and military actions from the Civil War to the present day.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2476 Commander Thomas Najdzion said the arrangements for Memorial Day this year were made on short notice; the state gave the go-ahead just three weeks ago, Najdzion said, so the parade was not as robust as it usually is. Still, the Riverhead Fire Department, Riverhad Volunteer Ambulance Corps, the Riverhead High School NJROTC, Boy Scout Troop 94 and Cub Scout Pack 242, joined the members of the Riverhead VFW and American Legion posts and elected officials for the parade and ceremonies.

The Rev. Dr. Sean Murray, pastor at First Congregational Church of Riverhead gave the invocation at ceremonies held at the World War I monument on the corner of West Main and Court streets and at the Civil War monument in Riverhead Cemetery. Pastor Rick Saladon of Living Water Full Gospel Church gave the invocation at the closing ceremony held at the monument outside Pulaski Street Elementary School. Trumpeter Dan Jones played Taps at each of the ceremonies.

Najdzion remarked on the display of 200 ceramic poppies at the site of the World War I monument and thanked Riverhead High School art teacher Selena Pagliarulo and the students who created the art installation.

Riverhead Town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar spoke to the participants assembled at the War Memorial for the closing ceremony.

“Our gathering here today is a strong symbol that we are moving forward away from the pandemic,” Aguiar said.

“I am honored to be taking place in today’s memorial activities, to commemorate and honor our dedicated members of our military armed forces who unselfishly perished while sacrificing their lives for our country,” she said.

Aguiar encouraged residents to walk along East Main Street to view the hometown heroes banners now on display.

“We thank them for their service and the sacrifices that they have made,” she said.

The supervisor also thanked Riverhead VFW commander Tom Najdzion for his commitment to duty.

“He has been working endlessly for the last year and a half making sure that our tradition continues, whether its Veterans Day, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and keeping our community together in one effort,” Aguiar said.

RiverheadLOCAL photos by Denise Civiletti and Peter Blasl





Photo: Peter Blasl



Photo: Peter Blasl



Photo: Peter Blasl



Photo: Peter Blasl





















Photo: Peter Blasl





Photo: Peter Blasl





Photo: Peter Blasl

















Photo: Peter Blasl























Photo: Peter Blasl
















































































































