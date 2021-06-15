Privet Estate Sales is opening a consignment warehouse that sells furniture and home furnishings at 54 East Main Street in Riverhead.

“Riverhead was the perfect option because it is the epicenter of both forks. Buying pre-owned quality furniture and goods just makes perfect sense,” owner Kristen Hanyo said in a press release.

Privet currently has a similar operation in Quogue and holds luxury estate sales in the Hamptons, according to the company’s website website.

“Privet’s Consignment Warehouse is a great addition to downtown,” Chamber of Commerce President Bob Kern said.

The company is celebrating its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on Friday afternoon.

The 8,000-square-foot building most recently housed the winter farmers market, which first opened there in November 2018. Before the farmers market, the store was home to Ben Franklin Crafts, Rimland’s clothing store and Meyer’s Department Store. Recently, it has been vacant for long periods of time in between tenants.