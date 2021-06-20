The season’s first “Reflextions: Art in the Park” event took place last night in Grangebel Park. The illuminated art exhibit transforms the three-acre riverfront park in downtown Riverhead into to a walkable, nautical-themed, interactive outdoor gallery.

This year’s exhibit features two new sculptures by artist Clayton Orehek: a mutlicolored seahorse named Jewel and a 38-foot submarine called Nautilus 7 moored sits in the Peconic River. The Nautilus 7, one of two new sculptures by Clayton Orehek added to the exhibit this year. Photo: Diane Tucci/Main Street Agency

Riverhead High School and Riverhead Middle School jazz bands performed on the Grangebel Park stage, filling the park with music and visitors.

Despite threatening skies — which eventually produced a downpour — visitors strolled through the park after dark enjoying the illuminated artwork. Photo: Diane Tucci/Main Street Agency Photo: Diane Tucci/Main Street Agency

The “Reflextions” event made its debut in August 2018. There are currently more than a dozen pieces on display. In addition to Orehek, contributing artists include Kathy Muth, Ava Reese, Nitin Mukul, Michael Zinn, Hanna Da’mes, Cruz, Judy Richardson, Daphnie Shuttleworth, Robert Kern and Bryan DeLuca.

Upcoming events: July 17, 7-10 p.m. with live music by Road Trip; Aug. 14, 7-10 p.m. with live music by Streetwise; and Sept. 25, featuring Oktoberfest from 4 to 8 p.m., with Reflextions exhbit open until 10 p.m. Photo: Diane Tucci/Main Street Agency Photo: Diane Tucci/Main Street Agency “Jewel” by Clayton Orehek Photo: Diane Tucci/Main Street Agency