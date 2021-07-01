A majority of the Riverhead Town Board said they will vote against the proposed ban on marijuana dispensaries and lounges.

Councilman Tim Hubbard, Councilwoman Catherine Kent and Councilman Frank Beyrodt told the press after the work session today that they will vote against the resolution to opt out, which is scheduled for Wednesday. Among the reasons cited for their decision is the ability to have regulatory control over the location of marijuana dispensaries and use in the community, extra tax revenue for the town, and public opinion that shows the majority of the town is against opting out.

Supervisor Yvette Aguiar and Councilman Ken Rothwell said they have not yet made their final decision on how they will vote on the resolution.

Under New York State’s marijuana legislation adopted in March, local towns and villages have no control over whether people can use or grow marijuana in their jurisdictions, but they can opt out of dispensaries and lounges.

The town board held a public hearing on June 15 where they heard both sides of the argument on whether they should prevent marijuana dispensaries and lounges from opening in Riverhead Town. The town previously conducted an anonymous online survey, which showed 73% of the 1,408 respondents supported retail sales and 61% supported cafes or lounges for on-premises use. Hubbard and Kent said the survey was the main influence for their decision. Both council members also voted against having the hearing on the proposed opt-out law.

Not opting out allows the town board to regulate the locations of dispensaries and lounges and their times of operation. The marijuana law also creates a 13% sales tax on marijuana retail sales and consumption, with 3% of that tax going to the town for every retail sale within its jurisdiction.