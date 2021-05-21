An online survey conducted by the Riverhad Town Board found 73% of the people who took the survey support the retail sale of marijuana in Riverhead.
Sixty-one percent of those who responded support cafes or lounges for on-premises use of marijuana.
The town said 1,408 people took the eight-question survey.
The town conducted the survey to get community input on how the town should respond to the legalization of recreational marijuana in New York State. New legislation legalizing the possession, use and cultivation of cannabis in New York gave local municipalities the ability to opt-out of allowing the retail sale and on—premises use of marijuana within their boundaries. Municipalities also have the ability to regulate the places where recreational marijuana can be sold at retail, including for on-premises consumption
Of those who responded to a multiple choice question about retail marijuana locations, 37% said they supported downtown, 22% supported Route 58, 10% supported industrial areas and 8% gave other answers. Twenty-four percent responded “none of the above.”
The survey question about cafe/lounge locations saw 40% approve of downtown for those establishments, 12% chose Route 58 5% said industrial areas, 8% said other locations and 33% said none of the above.
The town received 819 comments.
The survey results and comments appear below.
Riverhead Town Marijuana Su… by RiverheadLOCAL
