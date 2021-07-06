Update: 12:13 p.m.: Riverhead Police said Aiden Mariana has been located “in good health” and was returned to Little Flower Children’s Services without further incident.

Original story: The Riverhead Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a boy missing from Little Flower Children’s Services in Wading River.

Police said Aiden Mariana, age 12, was last seen on Monday at 6:53 p.m., when he left the facility.

Aiden is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen, he was wearing black shorts and a white t-shirt.

Aiden is a highly function special needs child who left the Little Flower property on his own, police said. No foul play is suspected.

Multiple agencies conducted an extensive ground and air search yesterday, police said in a press release issued early this morning.

Anyone with information about the child’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.