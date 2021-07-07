The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch for most of Long Island ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa’s arrival in the region Friday morning.

A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm-force conditions are possible in the next 48 hours. A tropical storm is a tropical cyclone that has maximum sustained winds between 39 and 73 miles per hour.

Following the storm’s landfall in Florida this morning, Elsa is next expected to move up the coast and into our area Friday. Flooding rain and high winds from the storm could impact Long Island from early Friday morning to late Friday afternoon.

All of Long Island except for northwestern Nassau County is currently under the tropical storm watch.

The highest risk of sustained tropical storm force winds will be along the south shore, according to the National Weather Service, though the possibility exists for all areas within the tropical storm watch. The storm could also bring flooding rain, with totals between one and three inches currently forecast and locally higher amounts possible.

Storm surge is not expected to be an issue with this storm, with little to no threat of storm surge flooding in the forecast.