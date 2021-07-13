The Riverhead Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a runaway teen.

Police said Angelica Ortiz Cano, 13, left her residence in Riverhead and was last seen yesterday afternoon (July 12) in the Flanders area. Angelica left her residence on her own and no foul play is suspected, police said.

Angelica is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, has long, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Angelica or has any information on her whereabouts, is are asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.