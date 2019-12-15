Seventy years ago this month the cornerstone was laid for a hospital on Roanoke Avenue.

At the time, the Town of Riverhead had no hospital. The nearest hospital was 18 miles away in Greenport. During World War Two, Baiting Hollow farmer Henry R. Talmage was hospitalized in Eastern Long Island Hospital for colon cancer surgery. After that he made it his mission to establish a hospital in Riverhead, his grandson John told Newsday in 2006.

In 1945, Talmage, attorney Reginald Smith and the Rev. Charles McLean of Grace Episcopal Church got the project underway. They formed the Riverhead Hospital Association and with the association’s board members, secured a charter for a general hospital from the state and began fundraising to build Central Suffolk Hospital.

In two-and-a-half months — between Dec. 6, 1945 and Feb. 25, 1946 —they raised $425,000 from the community. That was a remarkable feat for a small town — the population of Riverhead was then under 10,000 people.

The hospital association hired architect William I. LaFon Jr. of Southampton to draw up plans. It located a suitable parcel of land — eight acres on the corner of Roanoke Avenue and Route 58, which it purchased for $11,400. The seller, Caroline Wilson Sweezy, in turn donated $15,000 to the hospital association.

Construction was delayed when costs spiked, requiring the association to scale back plans several times and do additional fundraising. With the help of a federal grant obtained in March 1949, site preparation finally got underway, beginning with a groundbreaking ceremony on Aug. 5, 1949.

On Dec. 11, 1949, 500 people attended a celebratory ceremony to lay the cornerstone of Central Suffolk Hospital, which was set into place by board president Talmage and members Walter Stark and Joseph Celic. Town Supervisor Joseph Kelly was master of ceremonies. There were speeches and prayers. The Riverhead High School band performed under the direction of Howard Hovey.

“The laying of the cornerstone marked the triumph of the hospital promoters over tremendous odds,” observed The County Review in a Dec. 22, 1949 editorial titled “A Date That Will Live.”

“We are all conversant with the difficulties which had to be overcome…the dark hours… when it seemed as though the entire program was doomed to defeat…

“But those who had pledged themselves to this undertaking refused to quit or give ground,” the editors wrote.

“With the laying of the cornerstone of the Central Suffolk Hospital in Riverhead on December 11, that date becomes one of the proudest dates ever inscribed on the annals of Riverhead.”

The County Review, which ceased publication in 1950, said the hospital “will not only answer a crying need of the hour, but will be part of our heritage to posterity.”

Sadly, Talmage, who was ailing, died 10 days before the hospital officially opened on Feb. 7, 1951. The original hospital building in 1951. Photo: “Central Suffolk Hospital: A History”

The Riverhead of 1949 looks about as much like the Riverhead of 2019 as health care in 1949 resembles health care today. For that matter, the hospital that stands on the site where Central Suffolk Hospital was erected bears little resemblance to the original structure. The original 58-bed hospital has been expanded several times over the years and is currently undertaking another expansion with the construction of a critical care tower set to open in 2020.

Central Suffolk Hospital was renamed Peconic Bay Medical Center in 2006. In January 2016, the 182-bed medical center became part of the Northwell Health system. Today, PBMC is the largest employer in the Town of Riverhead and it continues to grow.

Full disclosure: I worked at PBMC for about a year, after hospital president Andy Mitchell offered me a job in 2009. I was then executive editor and co-publisher of Times/Review Newspapers. I figured the health care industry was a better bet for job security than the newspaper industry, so I took him up on his offer. But I’d already found my calling and it wasn’t in hospital administration. So here we are.

Thanks to Lois Pike, author of “Central Suffolk Hospital: A History” (1976) and to Wendy Annibell of the Suffolk County Historical Society for information about the history of the hospital. View of the hospital from Roanoke Avenue today. A new critical care tower is under construction. Photo: Denise Civiletti

Coming up this week

Introduction to Beekeeping class at Talmage Farms Agway

Learn the basics about beekeeping at Talmage Farm Agway on Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 6 to 7:45 p.m. Join master beekeeper Chris Kelly and learn the basics about beekeeping. The presentation will be 60 minutes and a 30 minute Q&A section. Please R.S.V.P to (631)727-3100. Talmage Farm Agway, 1122 Osborn Avenue Riverhead, NY 11901

A John Denver Christmas at The Suffolk Theater on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. starring Ted Vigil, who is considered to be the leading John Denver tribute artist in the world with a striking resemblance in appearance and sound. He has toured with the legends Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash. Vigil will perform John Denver hits

Holiday Movie Marathon at Riverhead Free Library, Friday, Dec. 20, from 2 to 8 p.m. Movies will be chosen by vote (ballot box across from circulation desk). Top three movies will be shown: 2, 4 and 6 p.m. Free holiday treats.

The Lords of 52nd Street holiday show at Suffolk Theater on Friday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. Join the band that recorded with Billy Joel and produced legendary albums such as “The Stranger,” “Turnstiles” “52nd Street,” and more. The original hit-making band including: Richie Cannata, Liberty Devitto, Russell Javors and David Clark. Tickets start at $46 and can be purchased online. Doors, bar and restaurant open at 6:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. There is a $10 food and beverage minimum per person at all tables.

Pancake breakfast with Santa at Living Water Church on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 9 to 11 a.m. Photo opportunities of children and families with Santa will be available throughout the event. This event is free to attend and open to the public.

Toy Giveaway and pictures with Santa on Saturday Dec. 21 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Polish Hall in Riverhead. Hosted by LIR Clothing and Tyre Lodge, who will be giving away an assortment of new unwrapped toys to children of all ages. Hot chocolate, deserts and activities, including pictures with Santa.

Lions Club 68th Annual Santa Parade on Main Street in Riverhead steps off at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, beginning at Osborn Avenue. Parade heads east and ends on the Peconic Riverfront where the town’s holiday bonfire event takes place.

Riverhead’s 20th Annual Holiday Bonfire on the Peconic Riverfront, 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21. Caroling, free hot cocoa, visit with Santa in his gingerbread house.

Beach cleanup at Reeves Beach Sunday, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. Sponsored by the N.Y. Marine Rescue Center.

Community menorah lighting on the riverfront at 5 p.m. on Dec. 22, hosted by Temple Israel of Riverhead to commemorate the start of Hanukkah. Join Temple Israel for blessings and songs at the menorah in the riverfront park, followed by latkes and sufganiyot at the temple.



Five-time Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter-producer CeeLo Green brings his holiday hits tour to the Suffolk Theater on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets start at $65 and can be purchased online. The event will have row seating. There will be no dinner service at the show, but beverages will be available for purchase at the bar.

Public meetings this week

Monday, Dec. 16

Anti-bias Task Force, 5:30 p.m.

Senior Center, Shade Tree Lane

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Suffolk County Legislature, 9:30 a.m. Hauppauge (Watch video here.

Town Board, 6 p.m.

Hearings:

Special event permit changes

Supervisor four-year term

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Open Space Committee, 2 p.m.

Architectural Review Board, 3:30 p.m.

BIDMA, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Town Board work session, 10 a.m.

Planning Board, 3 p.m.

