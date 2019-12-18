Voters in the Wading River and Jamesport fire districts rejected ballot propositions in elections last week.

In Wading River, a proposition authorizing the purchase of a $1.75 million pumper and quint vehicle, was shot down by voters, with 73 votes against and 53 votes in favor.

Wading River commissioner Joe Moreno, running unopposed, was re-elected with 112 votes. There were five write-in votes for another candidate(s).

In Jamesport, voters turned down a proposition that would have made the office of district treasurer an appointed position rather than an elected position. The vote was 88 votes against, 77 votes in favor.

Jamesport Fire District voters returned incumbent commissioner John Newman to office with another five-year term. Newman beat back a challenge by Nate Edington, 93-77.

In Riverhead, Commissioner Edward Carey Jr. was re-elected unopposed.

Fire district elections took place Dec. 10.