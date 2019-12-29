So here we are on the precipice of a new year and a new decade. It’s a time to take stock and a time to set goals. A time for deep thoughts and profound insights, a time for eloquent words and inspirational messages.

But I’ll bet you’ve been spending a lot of time this week just trying to figure out what day it is. I know I have.

Holidays like Christmas and New Year’s just shouldn’t happen on a Wednesday. It upends everything for two weeks and confuses everyone.

Seriously, it’s felt like Sunday for five days straight. I’m not sure how much more of this being adrift stuff I can take.

I’m ready for the New Year. Bring it on.

Happy New Year, everyone. Thank you for your support throughout the year.

Coming up this week:

Predictably, given the holiday holding pattern we’re in, there’s not too much going on in the week ahead — other than the start of a new year, a new decade and a new administration in the Town of Riverhead, which really should be more than enough anyway.

The next Riverhead Town supervisor will be sworn into office on Jan. 1 at The Suffolk Theater. Yvette Aguiar will become the town’s 63rd supervisor, the first Latina and only the second woman to be elected to the post.

All newly elected town officials will take the oath of office during inauguration ceremonies set to begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The community is invited to attend. Light refreshments will be served.

Flanders Fire Department is hosting a blood drive at the firehouse on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There’s live music at local wineries in the holiday week ahead. Check the LOCAL events calendar for details.

Public meetings:

A town board work session is scheduled to take place at town hall on Thursday at 10 a.m.

The planning board will meet on Thursday at 7 p.m. at town hall.

