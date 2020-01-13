The advisory issued last week by the Suffolk County health department regarding recreating on the Peconic River has been lifted, the health department said in a press release this afternoon.

Results of recent sampling conducted by the health department indicate the water meets state water quality standards for contact recreation, according to the press release. Samples were taken at various locations from the fresh and tidal portions of the Peconic River, which runs east of Raynor Avenue to the mouth of the river.

The advisory was issued last week after the discharge of 4,000 gallons of untreated wastewater when a Riverhead Sewer District pump station on Raynor Avenue failed. An electrical problem caused the pumps to shut down and overflow last Tuesday night, Sewer District Superintendent Michael Reichel said. Corrective actions were taken immediately, and the situation was resolved, both Reichel and the health department said the following day.

County health officials will continue to work closely with both the State Department of Environmental Conservation, which has jurisdiction over the permitting and enforcement of the town’s sewage treatment plant, and the management at the plant, the health department said in a press release.