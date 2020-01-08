Local residents are being advised by the Suffolk County health department to avoid contact with the waters of the Peconic River east of Raynor Avenue to the mouth of the river, following the discharge of 4,000 gallons of untreated wastewater last night when a pump station on Raynor Avenue failed.

Corrective actions were taken immediately, and the situation was resolved, the health department said in a press release tonight.

Contact with waters in this portion of the Peconic River should be avoided for a minimum of 48 hours, four tidal cycles, unless testing indicates that it should be extended.

If contact does occur, rinse off with clean water immediately. Seek medical attention if after exposure you experience nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; skin, eye or throat irritation, or allergic reactions or breathing difficulties.

“We took immediate measures to stop the overflow from the pump station and put temporary corrections in place for the night,” Riverhead Sewer District Superintendent Michael Reichel said tonight. “We made permanent corrections today.”

Reichel said the problem was caused by a faulty contractor— essentially an electrical issue. “We have two pumps in the station, both tripped out,” he said, likening it to when a circuit breaker trips on an electrical panel. “The relay for the high level float also failed, so the alarm wasn’t triggered,” he said.

“Thankfully it’s a low-flow station, compared to other stations in the system,” Reichel said.

The health department it has initiated sampling of the river and will lift the advisory once sampling results indicate the water is safe for contact recreation.