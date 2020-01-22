The cost of an annual beach parking permit for town residents will be going up from $15 to $20 this year. The beach access permit fee (for 4×4 vehicles to drive on Sound beaches) will also rise, from $55 to $60. The parking permit fee for senior citizens will remain the same at $5. Applicable discounts for veterans, volunteer firefighters and EMS will remain in place.

The town will also begin issuing combination recreation permit stickers for the first time this year. People who buy more than one permit from the recreation department will no longer have to have multiple stickers on their vehicles. The bronze pass includes parking only. The silver pass is for parking and the Jamesport boat launch. The gold pass includes parking and the 4×4 beach permit. The platinum pass includes parking, the 4×4 permit and the boat launch permit.

Rental fees for athletic fields and the skating rink will rise from $200 to $225 per day. League fees for ballfields and rink rentals will increase from $75 per four-hour time slot to $100 per four-hour block plus $35 for each additional hour. The $100 league fee for the multipurpose field at Stotzky Park will remain the same for a four-hour time slot, but will be subject to a fee of $35 per hour for each hour over the four-hour time slot.

The town board had no objection to the changes, which were brought to the board at its work session Tuesday by Recreation Superintendent Ray Coyne.

The recreation department also plans to roll out a cashless permit management system that will allow residents to use their smart phones to purchase recreation department passes at town beaches.

The department would like to move away from having beach attendants handle cash at all, Coyne said. The aim is to phase in the cashless system, he said.

The cost of the cashless system is paid by the customer, not the town, he said. There is a $1 surcharge paid by the customer for each purchase. There will also be a 2.9% bank fee assessed for paying by credit card. The final cost of a $20 parking permit would be $21.58 after application of the surcharge and bank fee.

Councilman Tim Hubbard, the town board liaison to the recreation department, asked the board to authorize moving the rec department offices back to Stotzky Park. The rec offices were moved to from its longtime location on Columbus Avenue to the town’s Senior and Human Resource Center on Shade Tree Lane a few years ago, as the town board sought to bring the senior citizens program and recreation programs together.

But the move doesn’t make sense for the recreation department or residents, Hubbard said.

“The offices really should be in a more central location in town and Stotzky, our flagship park, is located very centrally,” Hubbard said. “It just makes sense to have the rec department offices there.”

The former rec department offices are not being used by any other department, so recreation department staff can move right back in, Hubbard said.

Board members agreed to the plan.