Suffolk County Republicans have tapped Riverhead Councilwoman Jodi Giglio as their candidate for the Second Assembly District seat.

Suffolk County Republican Chairman Jesse Garcia today announced that Giglio has been named as the GOP candidate to succeed Anthony Palumbo, who is seeking election to the First Senate District seat.

Garcia said the decision was made with Riverhead Republican Committee chairwoman Tammy Robinkoff and Southold chairman Peter McGreevy after a series of interviews with those interested in running for the seat and a screening before committeemen from Brookhaven, Southold and Riverhead.

“Jodi Giglio has a proven record of fighting for the residents of the Second Assembly District,” said Garcia. “As a councilwoman, Jodi has been instrumental in revitalizing downtown Riverhead, protecting our East End farmland and improving public safety,” he said.

“As our representative in Albany, Jodi Giglio will fight to overturn the wrongheaded ‘bail reform’ imposed upon New Yorkers by the Democratic legislature that has turned arrests into a catch-and-release program, returning criminals to our streets instead of keeping them behind bars,” Garcia said.

Giglio, 51, of Baiting Hollow, is in her third four-year term on the Riverhead Town Board.

“Jodi has built lasting and trusting professional relationships with local, county, state and federal officials as well as business, civic and community groups,” said a GOP press release announcing her candidacy.

“Jodi was instrumental in creating legislation to support and protect our environment, enforce town codes to protect residents and businesses, while balancing growth as called out in the master plan. She is dedicated to quality of life issues that affect local taxes,” the release said.

“I’m honored to receive the Republican nomination to run for NYS Assembly in the Second District,” Giglio said in the statement. “Our voices will be heard on the many issues that affect us here including bail reform, Medicare tax and many other issues. I assure you, our voices will be heard in Albany,” Giglio said.